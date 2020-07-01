Advertisement

MercyHealth, SwedishAmerican ease visitor guidelines

Zero-visitor policy remains in place for any patient treated for COVID-19 or under investigation for COVID-19.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Mercyhealth is easing visitor guidelines as its hospitals have resumed elective and non-urgent cases and services at its facilities on Wednesday.

New guidelines:

  • · Adult patients: one designated visitor per day, upon approval
  • · Pediatric patients (inpatient): two designated visitors upon approval
  • · Women in labor: one designated visitor, upon approval
  • · Adult patients undergoing surgery/procedure: one designated visitor, upon approval
  • · Emergency Room: one designated visitor, upon approval
  • · Exceptions may be made during special circumstances, including end of life.

Mercyhealth will return to its visiting hour schedule, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week. All visitors must screen negative for fever and be asymptomatic of flu-like and other respiratory-related symptoms, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Visitor restrictions, also referred to as a zero-visitor policy, remain in place for any patient who is being treated for COVID-19 or under investigation for COVID-19. Modifications will be made in collaboration with the clinical team for special circumstances, according to MercyHealth.

“As circumstances change, Mercyhealth will continue to modify guidelines. To help protect the health and safety of our patients, visitors, and care providers, it is important that everyone follow hospital rules and regulations and comply with specific requests from the care team and staff,” according to MercyHealth.

For SwedishAmerican, new guidelines are listed below. Hospital visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

For Non-COVID-19 patients, adult patients including women in labor, those undergoing surgeries or procedures and emergency patients are entitlted to one designated adult visitor per day upon passing entry screening.

Pediatric and NICU patients are granted two designated adult visitors upon passing entry screening.

Visitor Guidelines at SwedishAmerican:

  • • must screen negative for fever and be asymptomatic of COVID-19 related symptoms
  • • wear a mask or cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth
  • • practice social distancing (remain 6 feet from others)
  • • wash hands when entering and exiting patient care areas
  • • leave the facility as soon as the visit is over
  • • may be asked to leave if social distancing cannot be maintained or if expectations are not being followed.

