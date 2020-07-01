Home hit by gunfire on Harlem Boulevard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shots fired call shuts down a residential street on Rockford’s near west side Tuesday evening.

Around 9 p.m. Rockford Police responded to the 1900 block of Harlem Boulevard for reports of gunfire.

Officials said at least one residence was hit by bullets, but no one was injured.

Police closed down a portion of the Churchill’s Grove neighborhood while investigating. Harlem Boulevard has since been reopened.

