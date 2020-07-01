Advertisement

Ex-Bush officials launch super PAC backing Biden over Trump

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (KY3)
By AEXANDRA JAFFE
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the latest in a growing number of Republican groups to come out in support of Biden over President Donald Trump.

The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, has recruited at least 200 former White House officials, campaign aides and Cabinet secretaries who worked under Bush to join the push against the Republican incumbent. They’re planning to roll out supportive testimonial videos featuring high-profile Republicans and launch a voter turnout effort in key states, aimed at turning out disaffected Republican voters. News of the group was first reported by Reuters.

Kristopher Purcell, who worked in the Office of Communications in the White House and in the State Department during the Bush administration, said many of the members of the group still consider themselves Republicans but see the need to defeat Trump as beyond their personal politics.

“You don’t have to agree with a president on all of his policy decisions or agenda. We ask them to go to the White House and do what they think is in the best interest of the country. That’s what we as alumni of George W. Bush did, and we think Joe Biden will deliver that as well,” he said.

The group has been in touch with the Biden campaign and other GOP groups opposed to Trump to coordinate some of its activities going forward, and it's alerted Bush's office of their activities, though it remains unaffiliated with the former president directly.

In a statement, Erin Perrine, the Trump campaign’s director of press communications, said “this is the swamp — yet again — trying to take down the duly elected president.”

“President Trump is the leader of a united Republican Party where he has earned 94% of Republican votes during the primaries – something any former president of any party could only dream of,” she said.

Still, this is just the latest group of Republicans supporting Biden to come out publicly amid criticism of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and race relations in the country.

Two groups, Republican Voters Against Trump and the Lincoln Project, have already been airing ads in key states boosting Biden and attacking Trump. And last month, a group of GOP operatives opposed to Trump launched Right Side PAC, which is aimed at turning out disenchanted Republican voters.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the policy means the department will no longer release booking photos of suspects to the media or allow officers to post them online.

Coronavirus

5 things to watch for in Thursday’s jobs report for June

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Economists have forecast that employers added 3 million jobs in June and that the unemployment rate dropped to 12.3% from 13.3% in May.

News

UPDATE: More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

National

Miss. state flag officially retired after 126 years

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Gov. Tate Reeves then signed the historic bill, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner.

News

Boone County announces 6 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, total now at 602

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are a total of 457 recovered cases in the county.

Latest News

National

Department of Homeland Security to safeguard US monuments

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The federal agency that was created to improve the nation's response to terrorism is adding the stepped-up protection of statues and monuments to its mission.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

News

17 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent.

Coronavirus

The U.S. preps for July 4th amid Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The U.S. preps for July 4th amid Covid-19 pandemic.

News

Belvidere mobile food pantry helps families in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
General Mills along with the Belvidere Family YMCA helped feed families in need by hosting a mobile food pantry Tuesday afternoon.