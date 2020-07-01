Discovery Center Museum to reopen July 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Discovery Center Museum will reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 8.

After temporarily closing for more than three months due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Discovery Center is an active part of Rockford’s Clean Hands, Open Doors program, led by the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The Discovery Center says they have recognized the need for a measured, gradual approach to safely resuming operations.

The new temporary hours at the museum are Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with timed entires and exits from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Time between visits will be used for enhanced cleaning. Reservations can be made here.

Discovery Center is offering onsite summer camps as well as free online learning resources for summer fun and brain exercise! Summer camps for children ages 3-6 will begin July 7 with modifications to policies and protocols. Camps for children ages 7-12 begin July 13. Details for summer camps can be found here.

For families seeking virtual playful learning, Discovery Center’s free online resources can be found on the museum’s Playful Learning at Home webpage, as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and their YouTube Channel. The Playful Learning at Home content contains videos of at-home science activities, art projects, storytimes and the adventures of Captain Discovery Center.

Discovery Center Reopening Plan (Discovery Center Reopening Plan)

Discovery Center Reopening Plan (Discovery Center Reopening Plan)

Discovery Center Reopening Plan (Discovery Center Reopening Plan)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.