City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

A city of Beloit employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The employee had no in person contact with the general public through work. City employees who may have been in contact with this individual have been notified of the possible exposure, according to the city of Beloit.

The individual will remain isolated under the guidance of the public health agency in the employee’s county of residence. The city will follow CDC guidelines before returning this individual to work, according to the city of Beloit.

For privacy reasons, the city will not be disclosing additional details about the individual’s identity. This is the second city employee to test positive to COVID-19 with the first confirmed case occurring in mid-May.

