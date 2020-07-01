Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s arts commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove a statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln’s feet.

The commission had fielded escalating complaints about the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman’s Memorial, as a nation confronting racial injustice rethinks old imagery.

The statue has stood in a park just off Boston Common since 1879. It’s a copy of an identical monument that was erected in Washington, D.C., three years earlier.

Although the monument was created to celebrate the freeing of slaves in America, many in 2020 objected to the optics of a Black man kneeling before Lincoln.

