Boone County announces 6 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, total now at 602

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -

Boone County is now at 602 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday with six new cases since the Boone County Health Department gave their last update on Saturday.

No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21. There are a total of 457 recovered cases in the county.

Areas of Concern:

-- Park Place of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 21 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 45 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 108 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 91 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 116 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 96 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 51 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 33 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 30 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 10 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

