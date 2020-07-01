Advertisement

Belvidere mobile food pantry helps families in need

Cars lined the street in front of the Belvidere General Mills Park from 4PM-5:30PM.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - General Mills along with the Belvidere Family YMCA helped feed families in need by hosting a mobile food pantry Tuesday afternoon.

“We just wanted to get out and help our community,” said volunteer Briana Reagan.

Cars lined the street in front of the Belvidere General Mills Park from 4PM-5:30PM. Once inside people were greeted by a number of volunteers who loaded their car with boxes of produce, canned goods, dairy products and milk.

“It feels great honestly,” said Belvidere General Mills Manager Kristina Govern. I think we are in a position right now where we need to be coming together.”

Students along with the City of Belvidere and the Belvidere Police Department came out to volunteer.

“I just enjoy it a great deal,” said Belvidere Police Department Community Policing Coordinator Tim Blankenship. “It’s the best part of my job and I like to have that more fun informal police interaction with the public.”

Volunteers say they’re happy to help and feel good knowing they’re making a difference.

“The community has been very grateful and it’s so nice to see their reactions,” said Reagan. “They’re so nice to all of us I know when I was going up to the cars they said thank you for doing this, so that felt really good knowing I’m making an impact on my community.”

“This is one of the things that is going to make sure that our community is vibrant and stays thriving and again communities are not going to get through this unless we lean on one another and take care of each other in times of need, so I think these are critical and I encourage them in every community,” said Govern.

