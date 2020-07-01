Beloit man arrested for 1st degree murder

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -

A Beloit man was arrested for an April murder by the Winnebago Country Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

On April 14 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Beloit police officers responded to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue where they found the body of 18-year-old Janesville native Jwan J. Lamon. After an autopsy, Lamon was determined to be the victim of a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Beloit police detectives enlisted the help of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau after evidence suggested that the homicide did not occur in Beloit, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from both agencies determined that Lamon was killed on April 9 on the 1500 block of Fischer Road in South Beloit. Davonte L. Hyler, 28, was named as a suspect by authorities.

On Wednesday, Hyler, who is currently in custody at the Rock County Jail, was served a warrant on six charges of first degree murder, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

