Arson investigation underway after garage fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A garage is completely destroyed after its apparently set on fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Rockford Fire responded to a call in the 2100 block of Parmele Street for a detached garage fire. Crews arrived to the scene to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire only after the structure was ruled a total loss and collapsed. The fire also damaged two nearby garages with radiant heat.

Rockford Fire reports there were several collector cars inside the garage at the time. The estimated loss is $30,000. Damage to any vehicles was not disclosed.

Officials believe the fire was set intentionally and the investigation remains open and ongoing.

