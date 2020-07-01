Alignment Rockford: 2019-2020 school year review

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

In these unprecedented times Alignment Rockford works with high school students to give more than 300 students a jump start on their careers.

“Our partners are deeply committed to engaging with you with virtual mock interviews, and mentoring as well,” said Anisha Grimmett, executive director at Alignment Rockford.

More than a dozen businesses participate in the pilot program providing mentorship from more than one hundred professionals. One of the companies involved is Van Matre Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital.

“It gives us the opportunity to share what it is we do at our acute rehab hospital. An opportunity for the students to learn more about nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy,” said Chrisi Karcz, Chief Nursing Officer.

The non profit is working with establishments to create new virtual opportunities in the future. The hope is that the students continue to engage with the students well after graduation.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to give back to the community and grow tomorrows, for us, healthcare providers,” said Karcz.

“I would say to students, don’t worry. Our partners are here, the business community is here to help you navigate through this time,” said Grimmett.

