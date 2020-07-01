30 additional deaths, 828 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 40′s, 1 male 40′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 3 females 70′s, 3 males 70′s, 3 female 80′s, 2 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- DuPage: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 90′s

- Kane County: 1 male 60′s, 2 females 80′s

- Lake County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Madison County: 1 male 70′s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80′s

- Will County: 1 female 60′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 144,013 cases, including 6,951 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,090 specimens for a total of 1,636,055. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total testing from June 24–June 30 is 2.6 percent.

