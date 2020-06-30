Winnebago County Health Department receives more than 30 complaints against businesses in four days since reopening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department received more than 30 complaints against businesses in just four days after Illinois moved into phase 4 of reopening. According to Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell, the majority of the concerns stemmed from employees or customers not wearing face coverings.

Dr. Martell issued the following statement to 23 News:

“We reach out to the businesses/ establishments to address the complaint. If there are repeated complaints, an on-site inspection will be done. Validated complaints of failure to comply with the Executive Order or local ordinance for Food Establishments, Body Art, Tanning, Hotels, and Public Swimming Pools will result in an in-house hearing to review the findings, provide education, and develop a corrective action plan. If there is continued non-compliance, then their permit will be suspended resulting in closure. For businesses not permitted through the Winnebago County Health Department, a Closure Order will be issued. City of Rockford businesses may be fined based on local ordinance. A business/establishment may refuse service to patrons who do not follow posted instruction and are required to make accommodation for any patrons/clients that are unable to comply due to a disability or health condition.”

The Health Department has not closed any establishment since moving into phase 4. It is developing a website to post closings moving forward. In order for a business to reopen and be removed from the list, it will have to correct the violation.

“The establishment will be removed from website within 24 hours after the date the closure has been lifted,” says Martell in her statement. “Businesses/establishments and customers/clients have an obligation to observe practices to protect the public’s health regardless of Executive Order, code, or ordinance.”

About 196 stateline businesses made a pledge to uphold the highest health standards during this time. you can review that list here.

