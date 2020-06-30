Advertisement

Survey finds confusion among public about pandemic news

By DAVID BAUDER
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — For a story that has dominated the news during the past four months, a survey out Monday illustrates the difficulty that many Americans have in finding information they can believe about the coronavirus pandemic.

Three in 10 Americans say they trust President Donald Trump and his administration to get the facts straight all or most of the time when talking about COVID-19, the Pew Research Center said.

“I can’t think of any precedent for that,” said Dan Fagin, director of New York University’s Science, Health and Environmental Reporting program, and a former reporter. “There’s a reason why that number is so low. Honestly, what disturbs even more is that there is 30% of the public who think they can believe the president on this.”

The president, along with some other leaders, were criticized initially for not taking the threat seriously, for delivering misinformation about potential treatments and, even today, delivering mixed messages on the need for masks and social distancing.

Even though Trump was a polarizing figure before the health crisis, he had a chance to get Americans to rally behind him by offering solid, consistent information, said David Ropeik, retired Harvard University professor and author of “How Risky Is It, Anyway? Why our Fears Don’t Always Match the Facts.”

He cited former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks as an example of a leader people rallied behind in a time of crisis.

“Trust is an intuitive sense of who we think is on our side, and that is why risk communication is really crucial in a time like this,” Ropeik said. “That is why the federal government has blown this and many of the state governments haven’t.”

The Pew survey found dramatic differences in how the public assessed key sources of information on coronavirus, said Amy Mitchell, Pew's director of journalism research.

A little more than half of those surveyed (53%) trusted the accuracy of information they were getting from governors or state leaders, with 44% believing the news media. Trust numbers were higher for local media sources, Pew said.

Nearly 2 of 3 Americans said they had confidence in the information they were getting from the Centers for Disease Control and other health organizations.

“What is encouraging is that people do have great faith in public health experts,” Fagin said. “That’s why Anthony Fauci’s role is so important and that it’s a great blessing that he’s been involved in all of this.”

Ropeik said social media has muddied the waters with misinformation. That's illustrated by Pew's finding that 71% of Americans had heard the conspiracy theory that the virus outbreak had been intentionally planned, and that 36% said that is probably or definitely true.

Among people who cite the president and his administration as their primary source of information about the coronavirus, 56% of Pew's respondents said they believed that theory, which is unsupported by evidence.

The survey also found evidence of a growing partisan divide in beliefs. For example, a majority of Republicans (54%) said they believed most or all of information provided by Trump, while only 9% of Democrats do.

More Republicans increasingly believe the coronavirus is overblown, said Pew, which conducted an online survey between June 4-10 of 9,654 people in a panel of adults selected randomly.

While Ropeik is less confident, NYU's Fagin said he believed Trump had the ability to turn things around if he sticks with facts and models important behavior, such as wearing a mask in public and insisting on social distancing by his supporters.

“What opinion leaders do can make a big difference,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Family of Fla. deputy who died of COVID-19 denied line-of-duty insurance claim

Updated: 6 minutes ago
While Florida statutes do classify certain health conditions as “accidental and caused by employment,” the AIG insurance company says that doesn’t technically include COVID-19.

National

AIG denies insurance claim by family of first deputy to die from COVID-19 in South Fla.

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
While Florida statutes do classify certain health conditions as “accidental and caused by employment,” the AIG insurance company says that doesn’t technically include COVID-19.

National

At least one Minneapolis officer charged in Floyd death will plead not guilty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Attorneys for two of the four former officers say their clients tried to get Derek Chauvin to stop kneeling on George Floyd's neck.

Coronavirus

Serious coronavirus-linked condition hit 285 US children, studies say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Tanner
The studies show most children recovered after intensive-care treatment, but many had heart complications. The potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown.

National

DA hopes Golden State Killer's guilty plea brings peace, healing to victims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Joseph DeAngelo Jr., 74, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of murder and dozens of rapes that took place in California in the 1970s and 1980s. All told, he admitted to 161 crimes involving 48 people.

Latest News

News

Homebuyers first-time

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JAMES LAPORTA
Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported.

News

Charges dropped against community member following arrest, officer faces charges instead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Rockford Police Officer now faces battery charges following arrest.

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

National

Controversial abortion law struck down by Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A controversial, strict abortion law has been struck down by the Supreme Court.

National

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, 13 murders

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DON THOMPSON and BRIAN MELLEY
The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control, a prosecutor said Monday.