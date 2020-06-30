Advertisement

Starved Rock, Matthiessen State Park closures expected during holiday weekend

Parks will not allow additional visitors to enter once all parking lots reach capacity.
Parks will not allow additional visitors to enter once all parking lots reach capacity.
Parks will not allow additional visitors to enter once all parking lots reach capacity.(WCJB)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Heading into a busy holiday weekend, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Officers are reminding visitors to Starved Rock State Park and Matthiessen State Park to obey No Parking zones and to have a back-up plan should parks reach capacity before they arrive.

To encourage appropriate social distancing and other public heath directives inside the parks, both Starved Rock State Park and Matthiessen State Park will not allow additional visitors to enter the parks once all parking lots reach capacity.

Parking is not allowed in areas within the parks that are not designated for parking. Additionally, visitors should not park on the sides of Illinois Routes 178 or 71, or any other roads surrounding the parks or in construction zones. Visitors to Starved Rock Lodge will still be able to enter through the park’s south entrance provided they have their lodge pass.

Currently, Starved Rock State Park’s south entrance on Illinois Rt. 71 and west entrance on Illinois Rt. 178 are open to the public. With increased traffic, and traffic back ups leading to congestion on state routes and Interstate 80, Conservation Police Officers are urging park visitors to utilize alternate routes when driving to the parks.

Visitors arriving from the east on Interstate 80 should consider exiting prior to Utica at Ottawa, crossing the Illinois River and approaching the park from the east on Illinois Rt. 71. Motorists also can exit southbound on Interstate 39 and take the Illinois Rt. 71 exit at Oglesby. Visitors also should have alternate plans if the park has reached capacity and has been temporarily closed when they arrive.

The heaviest traffic congestion and likely times for park closures occur on weekend days between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Rather than lose a day of outdoor fun to traffic and potential closures, visitors are encouraged to discover some of Illinois’ most beautiful – though lesser-known – parks in northern Illinois,” the IDNR said.

When visiting any state park, fish and wildlife area, recreational area or historic site, visitors are reminded to bring with them hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol as well as a face covering for use in common areas or in case social distancing cannot be achieved on the trails. For additional information and public health directives, visit the IDNR website.

Visitors can monitor the status of Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks on Illinois Department of Natural Resources Facebook pages and IDNR Twitter feeds. Additional information can be found on the official Facebook page for Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
Human remains have been found in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

News

Vehicle crime is on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

14 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The recovery rate is now at 95 percent.

News

‘Mask shaming’ becomes a new topic of conversation during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Wearing a face covering in public has become the new normal, but many people still feel judged whether they wear a mask or choose to leave it at home.

News

Mask Shaming

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wearing a face covering in public has become the new normal, but many people still feel judged whether they wear a mask or choose to leave it at home.

Latest News

News

No face shields in school, Ill. Education Board says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Board says heightened attention and adherence to 6-foot social distancing is critical for individuals using face shields.

News

Vehicle crime is on the rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Police recommend people protect their vehicle by removing valuable items from the car, locking the doors, and rolling up all windows.

News

Winnebago County Health Department receives more than 30 complaints against businesses in four days since reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Winnebago County Health Department receives more than 30 complaints against businesses in the last four days.

News

23 additional deaths, 724 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total testing from June 23–June 29 is 2.6 percent.

News

$22K in grants given to neighborhood projects

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The maximum award from the Neighborhood Grants Program is $2,500.