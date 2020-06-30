Advertisement

No face shields in school, Ill. Education Board says

Board says heightened attention and adherence to 6-foot social distancing is critical for individuals using face shields.
(WBAY)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Face shields have not been deemed effective for source control and are only to be used when other methods of protection are not available or appropriate, according to the Illinois Education Board.

They went on to say face coverings and social distancing are the goal whenever and wherever possible. In an announcement Tuesday, the board took guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“Heightened attention and adherence to 6-foot social distancing is critical for individuals using face shields,” according to the Illinois Eeducation Board.

Posted by Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

IDPH made their recommendation to the Illinois Education Board after lengthy additional collaboration with the communicable disease team, infection preventionists, and infectious disease specialists and after reviewing available Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, according to the announcement.

IDPH notes there may be a small minority of individuals who have a medical contraindication to using face coverings. If face shields can be tolerated, face shields might be utilized in these situations, while understanding their limitations and the heightened need for strict adherence to social distancing.

The ISBE recommends that schools review information, such as a physician’s note, documenting the medical contraindication for any individual who is not able to wear a face covering.

In cases where individuals need facial visualization for instruction and communication, IDPH recommends video instruction to promote social distancing. If video is instruction is not available or appropriate, face shields may be used with the understanding that they have not been deemed effective for source control.

For more information, visit here.

