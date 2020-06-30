Advertisement

Longtime Rockton couple sells their home during the pandemic

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 pandemic creates many obstacles for the real estate industry however one Rockton couple found a way around those barriers using determination and good timing.

“It’s relieving I mean we love this neighborhood,” said Rockton resident Judy Duncan.

Judy and Joe Duncan love Rockton so much they chose to build their life together there and raise their family.

“We moved here 24 years ago from suburban New York and we knew no one and made a lot of friends, but we had no family or anything here so now we are going to family, so that’s kind of exciting yeah that’s exciting,” said Duncan.

Now the couple will pack their bags and head south to Kentucky.

“Our grandchildren live in another state and so we are anxious to join them but we’ve been very happy here and we’re going to be sorry to leave,” said Duncan.

The Duncans wanted to put their house on the market in April and decided against that because of the pandemic. However, last week the couple decided they were ready, and once the listing went up the ‘sale pending’ sign in their yard did too.

“From the sellers stand point its an absolute phenomenal time,” said Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown. “Buyer demand is at record high and we’re seeing homes sell within a matter of hours and sometimes with multiple offer situations.”

The Duncans have some advice for anyone in a similar situation.

“Do it, especially if you have a good realtor like we have go ahead and do it,” said Duncan. “Everybody’s prepared for the COVID-19 situation and it’s very doable.”

