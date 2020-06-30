Advertisement

Ill. lottery to reopen Rockford claim center

The 200 South Wyman location in Rockford is one of four claim centers reopening to start July.
(KWQC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Illinois Lottery claim centers will reopen its Rockford location on July 1.

The 200 South Wyman location in Rockford is one of four claim centers reopening to start July, according to the Illinois Lottery in an announcement on Tuesday.

Players will continue to have the ability to claim their prize through the mail as an alternative to claiming it in person. Instructions on how to claim a prize via mail can be found here.

In observance of Independence Day, the Illinois Lottery claim centers will be closed on Friday, July 3. Due to state mandates and social distancing recommendations, the in-person claims process will look a little different than players are used to, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The Illinois Lottery will introduce a “virtual lobby” system at each location that will allow players to reserve their place in line using a text capable cell phone. The virtual lobby will allow for players to be in line while waiting in their car or in a designated area.

Upon arrival, players will be instructed how to sign-in to the virtual lobby. All players must use the virtual lobby to reserve their place in line. Players will then be asked to wait in their car or in a designated waiting area until they receive a text notification that it is their turn to enter the claim center, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Lottery players must:

● Bring a mask and wear it at all times in the claim center

● Bring photo ID and proof of social security number

● Bring your signed winning ticket

● Bring a charged cell phone to check-in to the virtual lobby. If a player doesn’t have a cell phone, they will need to check-in with the security guard on duty for instructions

● Follow social distancing guidelines

● Come to the claim center alone, unless assistance is required

Player should not go to the claim center if they have already claimed their prize via mail.

For additional information about this new process and claim center updates, visit the Illinois Lottery website.

.

