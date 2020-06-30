Car fire leaves $35,000 in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to a car fire in a driveway that had extended into the house.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the Rockford Fire Department received a call for a structure fire in the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue in Rockford. Upon arrival they found a fully involved car fire with extension into the living area of the residence. The fire was stopped in the garage area with minor damage to the rest of the home.

Crews said it took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The damages are estimated at $35,000.

