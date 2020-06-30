Advertisement

AMC pushes back reopening to July 30, Regal moves to July 31

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - The reopening date for AMC Theatres has been pushed back as COVID-19 cases soar in states across the U.S.

The movie chain was originally supposed to open July 15, but Hollywood’s upcoming releases, Disney’s “Mulan” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” were pushed back to the middle of August.

AMC said it now expects to open 450 of its more than 600 theaters on July 30. The company is hoping to be fully operational some time in August.

Regal Theatres is following suit with a planned reopening of cinemas on July 31.

Regal is implementing a number of safety measures, including rolling out deep-cleaning fogger equipment, contactless payment, regular screening of employees and requiring moviegoers to wear masks.

AMC will also require its customers to wear masks once theaters reopen.

