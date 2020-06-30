23 additional deaths, 724 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 724 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

Bureau County: 1 male 60′s

Cass County: 1 female 90′s

Cook County: 1 female 40′s, 1 male 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 2 females 90′s

Kane County: 1 female 60′s, 2 males 70′s

Lake County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

Rock Island County: 1 male 90′s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80′s

Tazewell County: 1 female 90′s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 143,185 cases, including 6,923 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,069 specimens for a total of 1,602,965. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total testing from June 23–June 29 is 2.6 percent.

