$22K in grants given to neighborhood projects

Eleven groups and organizations in Northern Illinois were awarded grants worth a total of $22,300.

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and NW HomeStart made the announcement on Tuesday. This is the fifth year the two organizations collaborated to expand the availability of funds to neighborhood-based groups across the four-county region.

Recipients of the Neighborhood Grants Program must be nonprofits or neighborhood-based organizations operating in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson or Winnebago County. The program will fund neighborhood projects, including but not limited to beautification, summer programs, food handouts, clean ups, reforestation and resident-focused education.

The maximum award from the Neighborhood Grants Program is $2,500.

2020 Neighborhood Grants Recipients

Jeremiah Development NFP, Rockford - $1,170

SecondFirst Church, Rockford - $2,500

Project 1013, Rockford -$2,500

Churchill’s Grove, Inc, Rockford - $2,500

Soar Assembly, Rockford - $1,380

Rock House Kids Mural, Rockford - $2,500

Loves Park Pulse, Loves Park - $2,500

Winnebago Community Historical Society, Winnebago - $1,200

Rockford Park District Foundation, Rockford - $2,500

Rock Valley College, Rockford - $1,050

Ethnic Village Neighborhood, Rockford - $2,500

