$22K in grants given to neighborhood projects
The maximum award from the Neighborhood Grants Program is $2,500.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -
Eleven groups and organizations in Northern Illinois were awarded grants worth a total of $22,300.
The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and NW HomeStart made the announcement on Tuesday. This is the fifth year the two organizations collaborated to expand the availability of funds to neighborhood-based groups across the four-county region.
Recipients of the Neighborhood Grants Program must be nonprofits or neighborhood-based organizations operating in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson or Winnebago County. The program will fund neighborhood projects, including but not limited to beautification, summer programs, food handouts, clean ups, reforestation and resident-focused education.
2020 Neighborhood Grants Recipients
- Jeremiah Development NFP, Rockford - $1,170
- SecondFirst Church, Rockford - $2,500
- Project 1013, Rockford -$2,500
- Churchill’s Grove, Inc, Rockford - $2,500
- Soar Assembly, Rockford - $1,380
- Rock House Kids Mural, Rockford - $2,500
- Loves Park Pulse, Loves Park - $2,500
- Winnebago Community Historical Society, Winnebago - $1,200
- Rockford Park District Foundation, Rockford - $2,500
- Rock Valley College, Rockford - $1,050
- Ethnic Village Neighborhood, Rockford - $2,500
