Advertisement

$22K in grants given to neighborhood projects

The maximum award from the Neighborhood Grants Program is $2,500.
The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and HomeStart announce grants for 2020 neighborhood projects.
The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and HomeStart announce grants for 2020 neighborhood projects.(The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and HomeStart announce grants for 2020 neighborhood projects.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Eleven groups and organizations in Northern Illinois were awarded grants worth a total of $22,300.

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and NW HomeStart made the announcement on Tuesday. This is the fifth year the two organizations collaborated to expand the availability of funds to neighborhood-based groups across the four-county region.

Recipients of the Neighborhood Grants Program must be nonprofits or neighborhood-based organizations operating in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson or Winnebago County. The program will fund neighborhood projects, including but not limited to beautification, summer programs, food handouts, clean ups, reforestation and resident-focused education.

The maximum award from the Neighborhood Grants Program is $2,500.

2020 Neighborhood Grants Recipients

  • Jeremiah Development NFP, Rockford - $1,170
  • SecondFirst Church, Rockford - $2,500
  • Project 1013, Rockford -$2,500
  • Churchill’s Grove, Inc, Rockford - $2,500
  • Soar Assembly, Rockford - $1,380
  • Rock House Kids Mural, Rockford - $2,500
  • Loves Park Pulse, Loves Park - $2,500
  • Winnebago Community Historical Society, Winnebago - $1,200
  • Rockford Park District Foundation, Rockford - $2,500
  • Rock Valley College, Rockford - $1,050
  • Ethnic Village Neighborhood, Rockford - $2,500

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago County Health Department receives more than 30 complaints against businesses in four days since reopening

Updated: moments ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Winnebago County Health Department receives more than 30 complaints against businesses in the last four days.

News

23 additional deaths, 724 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total testing from June 23–June 29 is 2.6 percent.

News

$1M FAA grant headed to Chicago Rockford International Airport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The $1 million will go toward installing perimiter fencing.

News

Moving scams causing financial, emotional nightmares during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Many consumers find their stress compounded by fraudulent movers who charge them many times the amount quoted, subject them to unreasonably long delivery windows, hold their items hostage for additional undisclosed fees and leave them with damaged goods.

Latest News

News

Food program to provide meals at more than 1K Ill. child care centers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The program assists child care centers, Head Start programs, before-and after-school programs, emergency shelters, and day care home providers with funding to serve meals to children.

News

Comedy legend Carl Reiner dies at age 98, Antenna TV to air special episode Tuesday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Television comedy pioneer and father of actor-director Rob Reiner, Carl Reiner is remembered for creating the classic TV comedy “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as well as making some notable on-screen appearances.

News

Ill. lottery to reopen Rockford claim center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The 200 South Wyman location in Rockford is one of four claim centers reopening to start July.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Car fire leaves $35,000 in damages

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Rockford Fire crews responded to a car fire in a driveway that had extended into the house.

National

AMC pushes back reopening of theaters to July 30

Updated: 7 hours ago
AMC will begin the reopening process with 450 US theaters on July 30, and aims to have nearly all 600 of its US theaters fully up and running by "early August," the company said Monday.