Advertisement

2 Little Caesars workers in Ohio fired after putting swastika sign on couple’s pizza

By Alan Rodges and Sia Nyorkor, WOIO Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio couple stopped for a slice of Little Caesars Pizza on Saturday night but were appalled when they opened the box to an offensive message.

Misty Laska and her husband, Jason, opened their pizza box to pepperonis placed on their food to form a swastika. The couple said they bought the pizza from a Little Caesars on Smith Road in Brook Park, Ohio.

“It’s not funny. It’s not funny. Especially with everything going on in the world right now,” Jason Laska said.

Misty Laska and her husband, Jason, bought a pizza from a Little Caesars in Brook Park, Ohio, that had pepperonis placed on top in such a manner so as to form a swastika.
Misty Laska and her husband, Jason, bought a pizza from a Little Caesars in Brook Park, Ohio, that had pepperonis placed on top in such a manner so as to form a swastika.(Source: WOIO/Gray News)

The Laskas tried calling the location Saturday night but were unable to reach anyone. They snapped a photo of the pizza with the swastika sign, which happened to be backward, and posted it to social media.

“The point is there should not be this kind of hate happening today. With the climate we’re in right now, why make a joke like that?” Misty Laska said.

The Laskas say they want the folks responsible to be held accountable.

“We’re trying to solve hate, and even if this was just a joke internally for the employees, just stop. Stop with the symbolism, and let it go away,” Jason Laska said.

Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc., released a statement regarding the incident:

“We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated. We’re deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values. We have also reached out to the customer to discuss this personally with him.”

Copyright 2020 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago County Health Department receives more than 30 complaints against businesses in four days since reopening

Updated: moments ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Winnebago County Health Department receives more than 30 complaints against businesses in the last four days.

National

Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bond

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

National

Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy- winning composer, dies

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, arranger and musician who worked on albums by Frank Sinatra, Natalie Cole and many others and whose songwriting credits included “The Shadow of Your Smile” and the theme from the film and TV show “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 94.

National

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration has approved an at-home breast cancer treatment called Phesgo.

Latest News

News

23 additional deaths, 724 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total testing from June 23–June 29 is 2.6 percent.

National

Cases continue to rise as pandemic impacts economy

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus are rising and the economy is impacted.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not be surprised' by 100,000 daily virus cases in US

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at a Senate panel hearing about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak Tuesday.

News

$22K in grants given to neighborhood projects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The maximum award from the Neighborhood Grants Program is $2,500.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
States such as Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing beaches and bars or rolling back restaurant restrictions in some cases.

National

Motion alleges Brown violated sports gender equity agreement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK PRATT
Attorneys have filed a motion alleging that Brown University violated a 22-year-old agreement to provide gender equity in varsity sports to comply with federal Title IX law by announcing the elimination of several women’s athletic teams last month.