$1M FAA grant headed to Chicago Rockford International Airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

The Chicago Rockford International Airport will recieve $1 million of the nearly $800 million distributed in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration.

The $1 million will go toward installing perimiter fencing, according to the FAA.

A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website. The total includes $689 million from the Airport Improvement Program and $104.4 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to equal a 100 percent federal share.

“This nearly $800 million Federal investment in airport infrastructure will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide many economic benefits for local communities,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.

