14 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,016. This is up from 3,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Monday. The total deaths remain at 93.

The recovery rate is now at 95 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4.2 percent.

