Advertisement

14 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

The recovery rate is now at 95 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,016. This is up from 3,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Monday. The total deaths remain at 93.

The recovery rate is now at 95 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4.2 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
Human remains have been found in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

News

Vehicle crime is on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

‘Mask shaming’ becomes a new topic of conversation during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Wearing a face covering in public has become the new normal, but many people still feel judged whether they wear a mask or choose to leave it at home.

News

Mask Shaming

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wearing a face covering in public has become the new normal, but many people still feel judged whether they wear a mask or choose to leave it at home.

Latest News

News

No face shields in school, Ill. Education Board says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Board says heightened attention and adherence to 6-foot social distancing is critical for individuals using face shields.

News

Starved Rock, Matthiessen State Park closures expected during holiday weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Parks will not allow additional visitors to enter once all parking lots reach capacity.

News

Vehicle crime is on the rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Police recommend people protect their vehicle by removing valuable items from the car, locking the doors, and rolling up all windows.

News

Winnebago County Health Department receives more than 30 complaints against businesses in four days since reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Winnebago County Health Department receives more than 30 complaints against businesses in the last four days.

News

23 additional deaths, 724 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total testing from June 23–June 29 is 2.6 percent.

News

$22K in grants given to neighborhood projects

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The maximum award from the Neighborhood Grants Program is $2,500.