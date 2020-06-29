Advertisement

Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash

The woman driving the vehicle lost control before the crash just before 1 p.m.
Route 251 crash
Route 251 crash(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -

A vehicle was left overturned in a field after a rollover crash along Route 251 in Ogle County on Monday afternoon.

The woman driving the vehicle lost control before the crash in Lindenwood just before 1 p.m.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why the car left the road before flipping several times. The driver was sent to an area hospital. The husband of the driver, who later came to the scene, told WIFR she only suffered minor cuts and bruises.

“She said she coming around the curve and the car started acting funny, kind of shimmying and stuff. She lost control of it and into the ditch she went,” Kenneth Ponto said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Longtime Rockton couple sells their home during the pandemic

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The COVID-19 pandemic creates many obstacles for the real estate industry however one Rockton couple found a way around those barriers using determination and good timing.

News

Freeport Library reopens to the public

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
Librarians stayed busy during the quarantine. Using their normal work shifts to space out shelves, rearrange furniture, manage the drop-off returns, and prepare health measures for the reopening.

News

Freeport Library Reopens

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

5 more dead, 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co. since Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The total deaths are now 93.

Latest News

News

Crusader Community Health receiving share of $1M in COVID-19 grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Crusader Community Health will receive a $50,000 emergency grant to support its work.

News

Rockford Public School District 205 opens enrollment

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Rockford Public School District 205 opens enrollment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
For the first time in months, visitors are back in the Rockford Public School District administration building under strict guidelines, giving parents their first chance to register students for the fall of 2020 school year.

News

Jefferson Street Pedestrian Bridge is open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Cyclists, walkers and joggers have a new place to check out now that the Jefferson Street Pedestrian Bridge is open.

News

Jefferson Street PEdestrian Bridge Opens

Updated: 2 hours ago
A major pathway connecting Rockford's East and West side. The Jefferson Street Pedestrian Bridge is officially back in business after nearly five years.

News

’Rockford Sculpture Walk’ extended as public display through Summer 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The pieces have been on display since 2018 and will remain in the Forest City until June 2021.