Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash

OGLE COUNTY, Ill.

A vehicle was left overturned in a field after a rollover crash along Route 251 in Ogle County on Monday afternoon.

The woman driving the vehicle lost control before the crash in Lindenwood just before 1 p.m.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why the car left the road before flipping several times. The driver was sent to an area hospital. The husband of the driver, who later came to the scene, told WIFR she only suffered minor cuts and bruises.

“She said she coming around the curve and the car started acting funny, kind of shimmying and stuff. She lost control of it and into the ditch she went,” Kenneth Ponto said.

