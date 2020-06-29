Advertisement

Roy Gayle Pony Baseball & Softball gets season underway

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Illinois now into Phase 4, youth sports can return to play under certain guidelines. Roy Gayle Pony Baseball and Softball started up this weekend.

Normally, the league would be wrapping up around this time. Instead they’re playing a condensed 13-game season with playoffs.

“I love baseball,” said 14-year-old Logan Dove. “I’ve played baseball ever since I could walk pretty much, so it means a lot. Especially after not being able to practice or see teammates for a long time.”

The coronavirus pandemic has played a factor in participants. On average, Roy Gayle operates with roughly 1,000 players. That number, almost cut in half this summer.

“People went on vacation, they didn’t think it was safe to play, things like that,” explained Jarrod Nowling, league president. “We’re happy to have the 600 we have and we’ll keep going.”

Masks are recommended but not required for fans and players. The biggest adjustment, however, only three players can be allowed in the dugout at a time. There are also guidelines in place to continue to fight COVID-19.

“Obviously the symptoms are different for everyone,” said Scott Ward, league vice president. “So we’re asking the players to stay home if they have any of the symptoms, headache, light-headed, any of that kind of stuff. We’re asking the players and the coaches to stay home.”

But despite the challenges the league may face... They're just glad to get back on the diamond.

“We’re just trying to be as safe as possible and just make sure everyone can enjoy the game of baseball but also go home safe and not have to about their families getting sick and that kind of thing,” exclaimed Ward.

“Roy Gayle is like a home away from home for a lot of people,” said Nowling. “I’ve been here since I was a small kid. A lot of families you see here, go through the program over the years. You get to feel comfortable here after a while and they like it so far.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rivets back on the field for the first time in 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
The Rockford Rivets return to practice for the first time this summer. The Rivets will play 48 games in 51 days as part of the "Wisconsin-Illinois" pod in the Northwoods League.

Sports

Rockford Speedway celebrates 73rd season opener under new guidelines

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The racing season was delayed many months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Kutz, AFC ‘not backing down’ from challenge of 2020

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
The NUIC has produced seven state champions over the last seven years, but Ashton Franklin Center has not been anywhere near that conversation in more than a decade.

Sports

Bowling alleys asking governor to be “treated fairly”

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Bowling has always been one of the most popular sports in the stateline and on Friday for the first time in three months, bowling alleys will open their doors.

Latest News

Sports

Former Chicago Blackhawk Marian Hossa elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Former Chicago Blackhawk Marian Hossa has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. He’s part of a six member class for 2020.

Sports

Football may not happen at all this year, Dr. Fauci warns

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
By CNN
Football may not happen at all this year, Fauci warns

Sports

Construction begins on downtown Beloit baseball stadium

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The stadium is expected to be completed on June 14, 2021.

Sports

Cubs take local star Ed Howard with 1st-round draft pick

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The athletic shortstop was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the No. 16 pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft, becoming the first Illinois high school position player to go in the first round since Jayson Werth in 1997.

Sports

Gov. Pritzker temporarily suspends in person sports wagering registration requirements

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Casino gaming and horse racing have been suspended since March 16 to protect the health and safety of staff and patrons, according to a statement from the Illinois Gaming Board on Friday morning.

Sports

IceHogs reflect on 2019-2020 season

Updated: May. 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
IceHogs players were always holding out hope for play to resume, keeping in shape any way they could without somewhere to skate, but on Monday we were anything but shocked to find out the AHL was canceling the 2019- 2020 season.