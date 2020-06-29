’Rockford Sculpture Walk’ extended as public display through Summer 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Thirteen sculptures will remain on public display for the Rockford Sculpture Walk in the city through the summer of 2021.

The pieces have been on display since 2018 and will remain in the Forest City until June 2021.

“We live in community that embraces and celebrates creativity, so we’re excited that our residents and visitors will continue to enjoy these 13 excellent outdoor works of art for another year,” John Groh, RACVB president and CEO said. “We carefully selected these nine artists because of their unique talents, and we are thrilled to again have the support of so many generous donors who have made this 12-month extension possible.”

Complete details about the Rockford Sculpture Walk, including an updated walk map, can be found here.

Nine different artists from the Midwest were chosen by a selection committee to feature their work at various locations in the Rockford region. The artists are Ruth Aizuss Migdal, Teresa Lind, Christopher Newman, Ben Pierce, Bruce Niemi, Paul Bobrowitz Jr., Bill McGrath, Andrew Avenetes and Gary Kulak.

