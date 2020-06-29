Advertisement

Rockford Public School District 205 opens enrollment

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Educators, parents, and students are eager to get back to an in-person learning environment, and the Rockford Public School District 205 is taking the first step by opening enrollment in its welcome center.

“Education is the most important thing for my son,” Parent Calerie Pobjecky said. “Either way he goes to private school or public school we need to make sure that service has been provided for him, and the school district here in Rockford offers that service.”

For the first time in months, visitors are back in the Rockford Public School District administration building under strict guidelines, giving parents their first chance to register students for the fall of 2020 school year.

“We take it very seriously the safety of our families and the safety of our staff,” Director of Welcome Center Relations for Rockford Public School District 205 Kristina Reuber said. “We are happy to follow all of the guidelines and whatever it takes to get students ready for school but while keeping them and their families safe.”

From signs on the floor to plexiglass dividers, the school district says it is safe for people to come and register for the upcoming semester, one that still has a level of uncertainty surrounding the way students will learn.

“Distance learning is suitable for some students who can work from home, however, I have the two that are currently at Barber, one does fine while the other one struggles,” ParentAraceli Villegas said.

The District says despite the circumstances students will receive an education this fall.

“We’re much more situated to take any course of action required to educate students in the fall so I think parents should feel good about the fact that they will be receiving a quality service,” Reuber said.

For more information on the Rockford Public School District’s online registration process, click here.

