Rock Valley Credit Union reopens banking in person

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) --

The Rock Valley Credit Union Loves Park and Rochelle lobbies will be reopened and resume in person banking 100 days after closing for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Loves Park and Rochelle branches are now open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. RVCU also offers face-to-face and virtual appointments that can be scheduled in advance, in addition to drive through and digital services, including online and mobile banking, according to a release on Monday morning.

RVCU has installed clear plastic panels at all teller stations and in-branch offices. It also is limiting the number of individuals in the buildings at any given time and will require proper social distancing throughout its locations.

For more information, visit rockvalleycreditunion.org or call 815-282-0300.

“We are beyond thrilled to see – in person – our members, community partners and employees,” Darlyne Keller, CEO of RVCU said. “Our staff and board of directors have been working diligently to ensure members continue to receive the personal attention they deserve, while keeping health and safety a top priority.”

