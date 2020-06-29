Advertisement

Rivets back on the field for the first time in 2020

Rockford will 48 games in 51 days
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Baseball fans in the Stateline are looking forward to the return of the Rivets on Wednesday.

The team took the field for the first practice of the 2020 Northwoods League season on Saturday. The Rivets will play 48 games in 51 days due to the coronavirus pandemic shortening and pushing back the start of the summer.

Josh Keim is back for his second stint in Rockford as the field manager. His role with the team helped earn him a manager spot at his alma mater in the Quad Cities. Keim inherits a loaded squad with players from the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and the 2019 ACC Player of the Year. Keim said he looks forward to getting back to business.

“Being in this role, as the field manager here, it’s been a blessing to be able to get this experience to, run the day-to-days of a really talented team, going back to last summer, bringing in high quality players,” said Keim. “We’ve had, last summer we had three guys sign pro contracts, we’ve had two this year. So, being around those guys has challenged me as a coach and made me continue to get better and find more ways to get better.”

