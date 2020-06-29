Advertisement

Recovery efforts on Rock River for 9-year-old resume Monday

The family says they will keep looking until they find her.
Authorities are searching the Rock River in Janesville after a 9-year-old was swept away by the current in Janesville.
Authorities are searching the Rock River in Janesville after a 9-year-old was swept away by the current in Janesville.(Elise Romas/WMTV)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Authorities ended their search on the Rock River Sunday afternoon for a 9-year-old girl. Their recovery efforts will continue on Monday.

Madison Billups was playing in the river with her brother near Anglers Park on Thursday, says family members.

The water’s current swept them away and a bystander was able to jump in and save her brother, but Madison disappeared.

On Friday, authorities changed their search from a rescue to a recovery.

9-year-old Madison Billups(Brenda Ward)

Family members remained Sunday afternoon at Anglers park to keep searching for Madison. Family members told NBC15 they have been out every day since Thursday, and some have been sleeping in their cars.

The family set up a small memorial for Madison at the edge of the river. A few of Madison’s cousins told NBC15 she loved everyone and was always laughing and smiling.

“She made everyone her best friend. If you met her, you’re her best friend, and you’re going to play for six hours,” said Brenda Ward, Madison’s cousin.

Aliceza Ladd, another cousin, said the memory of Madison’s smile and energy is helping her get through this.

“She with us through this whole thing. That’s what’s making us be able to pick our heads up, sleeping two, three hours, get back up and continue the search. I don’t know where I’m getting this energy from, it got to be Maddy,” Ladd said.

On Sunday, several family members told NBC15 they wanted to thank the community for their support. Community members have been helping with the search and bringing food and water to the family.

“We went miles down, and there was people outside searching that we didn’t even know was down there, people we don’t even know at all. We definitely thank the community for coming out and helping us try to to bring this baby home,” said Madison’s uncle Tyrell Seals.

The family said they plan to stay at Anglers park until they find Madison.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Valley Credit Union reopens banking in person

Updated: moments ago
RVCU has installed clear plastic panels at all teller stations and in-branch offices. It also is limiting the number of individuals in the buildings at any given time and will require proper social distancing throughout its locations.

News

Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until January

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Jan. 3.

News

Local musician raising money for Rockford Family Peace Center

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The purchases go toward the Family Peace Center until they reopen on July 1.

News

Man sentenced after Boone Co. drug charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Roy Vazquez must serve at least 75 percent of his sentence.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian struck in early morning hit and run

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Rockford Police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian early Monday morning.

News

Arrest Protest at Winnebago County Justice Center

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Activists want details surrounding arrest

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
A community lead protest calls for the details surrounding the arrest of a community member.

News

Rockford Fire Department responds to house fire early Sunday

Updated: 19 hours ago
A family is displaced after an early morning house fire.

News

Man in critical condition after shooting, Rockford woman arrested

Updated: 21 hours ago
Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired, one man is in critical condition and a Rockford woman is arrested.

News

Pec Playhouse Theatre postpones entire 2020 season

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Sad news for theater lovers as Pec Playhouse announces the postponement of its entire 2020 season.