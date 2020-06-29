Pedestrian struck in early morning hit and run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian is apparently hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

According to Rockford Police around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near Longwood Street and Benton Street.

Police said the driver fled the scene, and are looking for the suspect vehicle. Officers describe the car as a possible black sedan.

Officials did not give an update to the condition of the victim at this time.

