Pedestrian struck in early morning hit and run
Rockford Police looking for suspect vehicle involved
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian is apparently hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.
According to Rockford Police around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near Longwood Street and Benton Street.
Police said the driver fled the scene, and are looking for the suspect vehicle. Officers describe the car as a possible black sedan.
Officials did not give an update to the condition of the victim at this time.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.