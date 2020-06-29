Advertisement

Netflix series to dramatize Kaepernick’s path to activism

In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.
In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colin Kaepernick is joining with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix drama series about the teenage roots of the former NFL player’s activism.

"Colin in Black & White" will examine Kaepernick's high school years to illuminate the experiences that shaped his advocacy, Netflix said Monday.

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick said in a statement. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years."

Kaepernick, born to a white mother and Black father, was adopted in Wisconsin by a white couple who moved to California when he was a child.

In 2016, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, drawing both support and criticism, with his detractors including President Donald Trump. Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 but went unsigned.

Writing on the six-episode series was completed in May, the streaming service said. DuVernay, writer Michael Starrbury and Kaepernick are the executive producers. Kaepernick will appear as himself as the limited series' narrator, Netflix said.

Further casting details and a release date were not immediately announced.

Kaepernick called it an honor to collaborate with DuVernay, whose credits include the award-winning "When They See Us," which dramatized the Central Park Five case, and the Oscar-nominated documentary "13th."

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay said in a statement. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience."

Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season, filed a grievance against the league in 2017, contending teams colluded to keep him out. The sides reached an undisclosed settlement in 2019.

The 32-year-old Kaepernick still wants an opportunity to play. A workout in Atlanta last November that was organized by the NFL turned chaotic and resulted in no job offers.

In the aftermath of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized to players for not listening to them earlier and encouraged them to protest peacefully. Goodell says he's encouraged teams to sign Kaepernick.

"This young man is talented enough to play in the National Football League," league executive Troy Vincent said recently.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Arizona shuts bars, theaters, parks amid virus resurgence

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

News

Longtime Rockton couple sells their home during the pandemic

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The COVID-19 pandemic creates many obstacles for the real estate industry however one Rockton couple found a way around those barriers using determination and good timing.

News

Freeport Library reopens to the public

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
Librarians stayed busy during the quarantine. Using their normal work shifts to space out shelves, rearrange furniture, manage the drop-off returns, and prepare health measures for the reopening.

National Politics

White House: Trump not briefed on ‘unverified’ bounties

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

Coronavirus

Source: Dems to be briefed on Russia bounty intel tomorrow

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
White House says Trump has not been briefed on alleged Russian bounties as Democrats prepare to learn more on the intelligence.

Latest News

News

Freeport Library Reopens

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The woman driving the vehicle lost control before the crash just before 1 p.m.

News

5 more dead, 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co. since Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The total deaths are now 93.

National Politics

Social media platforms face a reckoning over hate speech

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

News

Crusader Community Health receiving share of $1M in COVID-19 grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Crusader Community Health will receive a $50,000 emergency grant to support its work.

News

Rockford Public School District 205 opens enrollment

Updated: 1 hours ago