More rounds of heat, humidity and storms coming this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Very typical late June, early July heat and humidity will continue through the week that will renew several storm chances.

Monday will be another hot and humid day throughout the Stateline. Like this last weekend, most of the day will be dry. However, we can’t rule out some scattered showers in the mid-afternoon and evening as the day heats up. Plus, we are going to be heating up in a big way. Heat indices Monday could reach well into the 90s and flirt with 100° at times, depending on the spot. This is part of the forecast because the Stateline is away from the Illinois shore along Lake Michigan. So the places further west have the highest chances of seeing the hottest temperatures. The heat will peak in the mid-afternoon and evening and this is when storm chances go up.

Monday will be another hot and humid day in the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100 are possible Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Any storms that come Monday will be very scattered. Not everyone will see these storms but they will be a bit more scattered compared to how the atmosphere acted this last weekend. The highest chance for storms will be in the later afternoon and early evening hours throughout the Stateline. The threat will go down once the sun goes down and the temperatures go down as well. This will be the story not only for Monday but for the entire week.

Scattered thunderstorm activity chances will go up Monday afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As the day heats up Monday late afternoon and evening comes with storm chances. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday's rain chances will go down once the sun goes down at night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Any thunderstorm that appears in our forecast has a very low severe threat. Most of these will be quick but do have the potential to create heavy downpours, localized flash flooding and at times gusty winds of 40+ mph. Plus, each day this week will have plenty of dry hours! Each day will not be a complete washout. But be aware of the threats should you get caught under a shower or thunderstorm. Always remember the following phrase when it comes to standing water, “Turn around and don’t drown!”

Localized flooding and gusty winds are the main threats with any pop-up storm this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The highest rain chances of the week will be on Tuesday, as a low pressure system will move through the Stateline during the late morning and early afternoon hours. This is the day when we can expect the most scattered activity. The hot and humid conditions will continue Tuesday as well. Forecast highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 along with the humidity continuing.

A few storm chances begin Tuesday late morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A low pressure system will bring a scattered showers to the region Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Let’s preview what lies ahead for July 4, 2020! As expected, the hot and humid pattern will continue through the entire week. In fact a building area of high pressure out west will build up even more heat for next weekend. The 23 Storm Team is forecasting highs July 4th and 5th in the lower 90s. However, the rain chances appear at a very minimal because we don’t have any precipitation chances for those days! Stay tuned, stay safe and stay cool everyone!

The heat looks to stick around through the July 4th weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

