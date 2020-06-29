Man sentenced after Boone Co. drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

A Berwyn man was sentenced to 19 years in the Illionois Department of Corrections following drug charges stemming from a 2017 arrest in Boone County.

Judge C. Robert Tobin III sentenced 45-year-old Roy Vazquez. He must serve at least 75 percent of that sentence, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On October 13, 2017, a confidential source working with the DEA arranged for the purchase of approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine from Vazquez for $58,000, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Vazquez, accompanied by Efrain Rodriguez-Diaz, arrived at the 2101 Gateway Center Dr. Walmart location in Belvidere and met with the confidential source. During the meeting, the confidential source was shown a black duffel bag which contained the cocaine.

Officers then arrested both Vazquez and Rodriguez-Diaz. The cocaine was sent to a lab where it was confirmed to weigh 2032 grams.

Efrain Rodriguez-Diaz’s case is set for plea on July 2, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

