Machesney Park telecom tax rebate program begins

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) --

The Village of Machesney Park announced the TeleCom Tax Rebate program for eligible seniors begins July 1 and ends August 31.

The TeleCom Tax Rebate program offers rebates on the telecommunications tax portion of telephone bills of up to $25 per household per year for income-eligible residents aged 65 years and over.

Residents must provide proof of age, residence, income and copies of their last 12 paid telephone bills. Applications will be accepted beginning Wednesday, July 1 and ending Monday, Aug. 31.

Application forms are available on the village website or they may be filled out at Machesney Park Village Hall, 300 Roosevelt Rd. Residents may also request an application be mailed to them by calling 815-877-5432.

For more information, contact Village of Machesney Park, 815-877-5432.

