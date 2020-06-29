Advertisement

Local musician raising money for Rockford Family Peace Center

The purchases go toward the Family Peace Center until they reopen on July 1.
The Colaboratory
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

A rockford-based musician is selling shirts in order to rasie money for the Family Peace Center .

Those who enjoy the shirt design by Clark Kelly can purchase a shirt knowing 100 percent of proceeds will go toward the center, where victims of domestic or sexual violence and their children can find safety and support. The purchases go toward the Family Peace Center until they reopen on July 1.

“Providing this sort of relief will help break generational cycles and give the next batch of leaders the tools needed to be kind, respectful, and empathetic,” Kelly said on TheColaboratory website.

The shirts range in price from $25 to $28.

