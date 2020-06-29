Advertisement

Jefferson Street Pedestrian Bridge is open

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major pathway connecting Rockford’s East and West side. The Jefferson Street Pedestrian Bridge is officially back in business after nearly five years.

“In running for alderman one of my platforms was to make Rockford a more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly city,” said Chad Tuneberg, 3rd Ward Alderperson.

Tuneberg says this bridge is a big win for Rockford and the hundreds of residents who’ve reached out to him over the years.

“I ran into a neighbor on my way down here just a few minutes ago and she wanted to say how ecstatic she is that it is opening and she is one of many,” Tuneberg said.

Safety concerns shut down the bridge in November of 2015. Then the Rockford Park District was awarded a $2 million grant through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant.

“It provides funding for community-based projects that expand travel choices and expand to enhance transportation experience,” said Shawn Ortgiesen, IDOT local roads field liaison engineer.

The updates include a painted structure that can withstand extreme weather conditions and lights that string across the bridge. Park district leaders say this project couldn’t have been completed without the help of the Region 1 Planning Council.

“Nighttime residents are moving around downtown and how many more residents and customers are not using the vehicle but using other ways to move around. We are very proud to have been a part of this,” said Michael Dunn, R1PC executive director.

The Rockford Park District also invested $500,000 from its capital improvement funds to repair the bridge.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Longtime Rockton couple sells their home during the pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The COVID-19 pandemic creates many obstacles for the real estate industry however one Rockton couple found a way around those barriers using determination and good timing.

News

Freeport Library reopens to the public

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
Librarians stayed busy during the quarantine. Using their normal work shifts to space out shelves, rearrange furniture, manage the drop-off returns, and prepare health measures for the reopening.

News

Freeport Library Reopens

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The woman driving the vehicle lost control before the crash just before 1 p.m.

News

5 more dead, 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co. since Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The total deaths are now 93.

Latest News

News

Crusader Community Health receiving share of $1M in COVID-19 grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Crusader Community Health will receive a $50,000 emergency grant to support its work.

News

Rockford Public School District 205 opens enrollment

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Rockford Public School District 205 opens enrollment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
For the first time in months, visitors are back in the Rockford Public School District administration building under strict guidelines, giving parents their first chance to register students for the fall of 2020 school year.

News

Jefferson Street PEdestrian Bridge Opens

Updated: 2 hours ago
A major pathway connecting Rockford's East and West side. The Jefferson Street Pedestrian Bridge is officially back in business after nearly five years.

News

’Rockford Sculpture Walk’ extended as public display through Summer 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The pieces have been on display since 2018 and will remain in the Forest City until June 2021.