Janesville officer cleared in officer-involved shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - New findings from an internal investigation into a Janesville officer-involved shooting found the officer’s use of deadly force was done in a proper and ethical way.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore announced the department’s findings Monday morning in a video posted onto YouTube. It included dashcam video from the March 26 incident.

Moore explained a pickup truck and trailer veered off the interstate in slick conditions and crashed onto Highway 14. When officers arrived Christian Cargill, of Owasso, Oklahoma, was outside of the vehicle with a knife to his neck. Officer Lyle Hollingshead drew his gun and Officer John Olson drew his taser. Hollingshead’s body cam was activated a minute after arriving on the scene.

Cargill continued to ignore all officers while trying to make his way onto the Interstate while cutting his neck, Chief Moore said. Officers deployed a taser several times, used two rubber tipped rounds and used pepper spray all with no effect before Cargill was shot, the report found.

Moore said the 27-year-old was taken into custody and continued to resist officers and paramedics. While on his way to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Cargill had to be medically sedated, Moore continued.

Investigators determined the use of deadly force, i.e. the shots fired from Officer Hollingshead, is consistent with department policy. The report, however, found the department needs to re-examine its body camera activation policy and use of non-lethal force.

Chief Moore told NBC15 News in an interview that three Janesville police officers were present during the use of force incident, as well as two Rock County deputies and a state trooper. Two shots were fired during the incident, Moore said, hitting the suspect in the shoulder and the leg.

Moore added that seven taser rounds were deployed, but none worked. The suspect was told to drop the knife 31 times, Moore says, told to “stop” 11 times and told to sit nine times.

“All the deescalation training and all those efforts and try and use so we don’t end up using deadly force, we went through just about all of them, and unfortunately, it didn’t work and the officer had to make a tough decision and use deadly force,” Moore explained.

The suspect survived his injuries and is now back home in Oklahoma with family.

