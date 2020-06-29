Advertisement

Janesville officer cleared in officer-involved shooting

The report found the department needs to re-examine its body camera activation policy and use of non-lethal force.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - New findings from an internal investigation into a Janesville officer-involved shooting found the officer’s use of deadly force was done in a proper and ethical way.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore announced the department’s findings Monday morning in a video posted onto YouTube. It included dashcam video from the March 26 incident.

Moore explained a pickup truck and trailer veered off the interstate in slick conditions and crashed onto Highway 14. When officers arrived Christian Cargill, of Owasso, Oklahoma, was outside of the vehicle with a knife to his neck. Officer Lyle Hollingshead drew his gun and Officer John Olson drew his taser. Hollingshead’s body cam was activated a minute after arriving on the scene.

Cargill continued to ignore all officers while trying to make his way onto the Interstate while cutting his neck, Chief Moore said. Officers deployed a taser several times, used two rubber tipped rounds and used pepper spray all with no effect before Cargill was shot, the report found.

Moore said the 27-year-old was taken into custody and continued to resist officers and paramedics. While on his way to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Cargill had to be medically sedated, Moore continued.

Investigators determined the use of deadly force, i.e. the shots fired from Officer Hollingshead, is consistent with department policy. The report, however, found the department needs to re-examine its body camera activation policy and use of non-lethal force.

Chief Moore told NBC15 News in an interview that three Janesville police officers were present during the use of force incident, as well as two Rock County deputies and a state trooper. Two shots were fired during the incident, Moore said, hitting the suspect in the shoulder and the leg.

Moore added that seven taser rounds were deployed, but none worked. The suspect was told to drop the knife 31 times, Moore says, told to “stop” 11 times and told to sit nine times.

“All the deescalation training and all those efforts and try and use so we don’t end up using deadly force, we went through just about all of them, and unfortunately, it didn’t work and the officer had to make a tough decision and use deadly force,” Moore explained.

The suspect survived his injuries and is now back home in Oklahoma with family.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Longtime Rockton couple sells their home during the pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The COVID-19 pandemic creates many obstacles for the real estate industry however one Rockton couple found a way around those barriers using determination and good timing.

News

Freeport Library reopens to the public

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
Librarians stayed busy during the quarantine. Using their normal work shifts to space out shelves, rearrange furniture, manage the drop-off returns, and prepare health measures for the reopening.

News

Freeport Library Reopens

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The woman driving the vehicle lost control before the crash just before 1 p.m.

News

5 more dead, 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co. since Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The total deaths are now 93.

Latest News

News

Crusader Community Health receiving share of $1M in COVID-19 grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Crusader Community Health will receive a $50,000 emergency grant to support its work.

News

Rockford Public School District 205 opens enrollment

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Rockford Public School District 205 opens enrollment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
For the first time in months, visitors are back in the Rockford Public School District administration building under strict guidelines, giving parents their first chance to register students for the fall of 2020 school year.

News

Jefferson Street Pedestrian Bridge is open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Cyclists, walkers and joggers have a new place to check out now that the Jefferson Street Pedestrian Bridge is open.

News

Jefferson Street PEdestrian Bridge Opens

Updated: 2 hours ago
A major pathway connecting Rockford's East and West side. The Jefferson Street Pedestrian Bridge is officially back in business after nearly five years.

News

’Rockford Sculpture Walk’ extended as public display through Summer 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The pieces have been on display since 2018 and will remain in the Forest City until June 2021.