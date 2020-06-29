Hot, humid conditions to continue this week and into July 4th weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A very typical pattern for the end of June and beginning of July with hot and humid conditions dominating the forecast. This also gives the Stateline some continued rain chances but a break is on the way.

Tuesday will be nearly a carbon copy of how Monday acted. Heat and humidity dominate with high temperatures flirting with 90° and a small rain chance comes back in the afternoon. Much like Monday, any storm that develops has the potential to bring heavy downpours, gusty winds and flash flooding to those spots as well. The best chance for any storm to develop will be in the afternoon and early evening hours when daytime heating is at its peak.

Isolated storm chances once again are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once we get through Tuesday, the daily precipitation chances go down. Wednesday calls for a high of 91° with another small afternoon storm chance. The chance for this is 30 percent for Wednesday and 20 percent for Thursday. Both of these days will have a mix of clouds and sun besides the small rain chances.

Most of Wednesday will be dry but a very small rain chance, smaller than Tuesday is in the forecast. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Dew points will continue being quite high near or above 70°. On the Muggy Meter, this is borderline oppressive. Don’t expect the high dew points and the humidity to go away any time soon, unfortunately.

Humidity to go nowhere over the course of this week and into the holiday weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The heat and humidity will get even higher as we get closer to the 4th of July weekend. In the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have a forecast high of 93°. We’ve been discussing the heat index values because today, there were areas south of Rockford that had heat indices in the upper 90s and at times hitting 100° in parts of Whiteside and Lee Counties. The heat index will once again be a concern through the holiday weekend, as more indices in the upper 90s to near 100° are possible.

It's going to be a scorcher this upcoming holiday weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

But there is some good news! Just in time for the holiday weekend, there are no rain chances for both the 4th of July on Saturday and the following Sunday. This is a rare sight indeed as the holiday weekend usually comes with a rain chance.

A rarity among July 4th forecasts, no rain is in the forecast for the holiday weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Be aware of the heat and stay inside if you overheat! Limit your time in the sun and always wear sunscreen now more than ever.

