Freeport Library reopens to the public

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - “I really like the books here,” said Janiyah, a young library visitor.

She says summer isn’t the same without visits to the library with her cousins and friends.

“I read books, play on the computer and all that stuff,” she said.

Freeport Public Library opened at 10 a.m. and Ashley Huffines, the executive director says there were at least 50 people who stopped by within the first couple hours of opening.

“We are sanitizing, we are very strict about masks, anybody inside the building must have their masks on. Everybody has been super kind, very excited to be back,” said Huffines.

Librarians stayed busy during the quarantine. Using their normal work shifts to space out shelves, rearrange furniture, manage the drop-off returns, and prepare health measures for the reopening.

“We have been taking returns the entire time, but we have been quarantining all items as they come in to the library for 72 hours before putting them away. We will continue to do that.”

Diane Reinhold says she used to visit the library at least twice a month before the pandemic.

“I am super excited that the library is open,” said Reinhold.

She says she stocked up on books before the stay at home order but missed experience of going to the library.

“I really like being able to touch the book, feel the pages, and see if it’s a good fit.”

