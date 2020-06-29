Advertisement

First responders in Ill. get $3.5M in grants

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Gov. Pritzker announced 540 applications were received, requesting around $12 million in funding.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department Lieutenant Patrick Trollop carries a dog out of a house after North Park Fire with mutual aid from Cherry Valley Fire and Harlem-Roscoe Fire Departments, were dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 block of East Greenview in Machesney Park at 3:48 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Photo provided by Chris Anderson with North Park Fire.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) -

A total of $3.5 million was awarded to 154 fire departments, districts and EMS providers through the Small Equipment Grant Program.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Gov. Pritzker announced the OSFM received 540 applications, requesting around $12 million in funding during this grant period.

The Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase, according to an announcment on Monday.

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years prior to applying, according to the announcement.

“First responders put their lives on the line every single day to do the critical work of protecting Illinois’ communities. I am pleased to award $3.5 million in small equipment grants to 154 fire departments and EMS providers throughout the state that will enable the purchase of new firefighting and ambulance equipment,” Gov. Pritzker said. “I am grateful for the work our first responders do, and how they work so diligently to maintain the safety of our families.”

Grant recipients and awards to our viewing area are listed below. You can find a complete list here.

Lee:

Compton Community Fire Protection District - $26,000

Franklin Grove Fire Protection District - $23,317

Ogle:

Forreston Fire Protection District - $22,643.08

Leaf River Fire Protection District - $21,300

Polo Fire Protection District - $14,371

Rochelle Fire Department - $22,000

Stillman Fire Protection District - $26,000

Winnebago:

Cherry Fire Protection District - $18,153

Winnebago County Fire Protection District #1- $26,000

