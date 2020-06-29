Advertisement

Crusader Community Health receiving share of $1M in COVID-19 grants

The local health center is one of 20 receiving a total of $1 million in COVID-19 emergency grants from Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2020
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) -

A Rockford health center was among those the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation awarded $1 million through its emergency grant program to improve the oral and overall health of Illinois residents during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

Twenty federally qualified health centers in total received the funding. Crusader Community Health will receive a $50,000 emergency grant to support its work, according to a release.

Crusader Community Health has eight sites in the Rockford region and provides primary medical, dental and behavioral health care to the medically underserved in Rock River Valley. Grant funding will support costs related to telehealth, such as laptops and headsets for the computer and phone, according to the release.

