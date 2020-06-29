Advertisement

Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until January

Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Jan. 3.
Police officers patrol New York's Times Square on foot, Wednesday night, April 29, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. The New York City immortalized in song and scene has been swapped out for the last few months with the virus version. In all the unknowing of what the future holds, there's faith in that other quintessential facet of New York City: that the city will adapt. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Police officers patrol New York's Times Square on foot, Wednesday night, April 29, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. The New York City immortalized in song and scene has been swapped out for the last few months with the virus version. In all the unknowing of what the future holds, there's faith in that other quintessential facet of New York City: that the city will adapt. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)((AP Photo/Mark Lennihan))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) —

The shutdown on Broadway has been extended again — until at least early January.

Although an exact date for performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Jan. 3.

“The Broadway experience can be deeply personal but it is also, crucially, communal,” said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of the board of The Broadway League, which represents producers.

“The alchemy of 1,000 strangers bonding into a single audience fueling each performer on stage and behind the scenes will be possible again when Broadway theatres can safely host full houses,” he added. “The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra and audience is our highest priority and we look forward to returning to our stages only when it’s safe to do so.”

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open — and postponing indefinitely the Tony Award schedule. Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7 and then again to Sept. 6.

In London, producer Cameron Mackintosh has said his company’s West End productions of “Hamilton,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Mary Poppins” and “Les Miserables” won’t reopen until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., has canceled most previously announced performances and events through the end of 2020, as has the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston.

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. Producers and labor unions are discussing ways theaters can reopen safely.

The latest extension wipes away many shows planned for the fall. Many have just moved to next year, including a revival of “The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster that was to start rehearsals on June 29 BUT will now open in May 2021.

Shows that were to open this spring have abandoned their plans, including “Hangmen” and a revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” A production of “The Minutes” by Tracy Letts and “American Buffalo” by David Mamet will arrive on Broadway in Spring 2021, opening exactly one year after their originally scheduled opening dates.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Valley Credit Union reopens banking in person

Updated: moments ago
RVCU has installed clear plastic panels at all teller stations and in-branch offices. It also is limiting the number of individuals in the buildings at any given time and will require proper social distancing throughout its locations.

News

Local musician raising money for Rockford Family Peace Center

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The purchases go toward the Family Peace Center until they reopen on July 1.

News

Man sentenced after Boone Co. drug charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Roy Vazquez must serve at least 75 percent of his sentence.

News

Recovery efforts on Rock River for 9-year-old resume Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities ended their search on the Rock River Sunday afternoon for a 9-year-old girl. Their recovery efforts will continue on Monday.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian struck in early morning hit and run

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Rockford Police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian early Monday morning.

News

Arrest Protest at Winnebago County Justice Center

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Activists want details surrounding arrest

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
A community lead protest calls for the details surrounding the arrest of a community member.

News

Rockford Fire Department responds to house fire early Sunday

Updated: 19 hours ago
A family is displaced after an early morning house fire.

News

Man in critical condition after shooting, Rockford woman arrested

Updated: 21 hours ago
Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired, one man is in critical condition and a Rockford woman is arrested.

News

Pec Playhouse Theatre postpones entire 2020 season

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Sad news for theater lovers as Pec Playhouse announces the postponement of its entire 2020 season.