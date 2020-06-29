Bloomer family removes plastic tub from bear’s head

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bloomer family helped a bear on Saturday evening by removing a plastic tub from the bear’s head.

Brian, Tricia, and Brady Hurt were on Marshmiller Lake, about 8 miles northeast of Bloomer, fishing, when they spotted the bear.

They removed the plastic tub and the bear made it back to the shore safely.

