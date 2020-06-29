Battery charges filed against Rockford police officer after traffic encounter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) --

Details surrounding the Saturday night arrest of William P. Gettings were shared to the public in Rockford on Monday afternoon.

Charges are now dropped against William Patrick Gettings, a Rockford community member that was arrested following a traffic stop Saturday night.

Details of a twist in event were shared by Winnebago County State’s Attorney Mairlyn Hite Ross at a news conference on Monday afternoon. Ross was joined by Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea at the Winnebago Co. Courthouse for the public announcement.

Charges have been filed agains the officer that pulled Gettings over late Saturday night. During the enounter, an altercation broke out between the two.

Gettings was initially charged with attempting to disarm a police officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer. His initial mug shot shows wounds and bruises on his face and head. Ross says after reviewing the dashcam footage, she ordered Getting’s charges to be dropped.

“However, upon review of the video footage, all charges were dismissed against Gettings and midemeanor battery charges have now been filed against Officer Frank Fabiani,” Ross said.

Now Officer Frank Fabiani faces battery charges.

Hite Ross says the dash cam footage was not immediately available the night of the incident, which is why Gettings was not released until Monday.

Fabiani was employed by the Rockford Police Department for about 18 months and is now on paid administrative leave. He will appear in court on August 13 at 1 p.m. in Courtoom C.

On Sunday, WIFR initally reported people in the crowd claimed Gettings was pulled over late Saturday evening for a traffic stop, where they didn’t use turn signals. The stop turned into multiple charges including aggravated battery of a peace officer. Those who know Gettings claim those charges seem out of character.

