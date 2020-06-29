Advertisement

Amazon to dole out bonuses to frontline workers

Bonuses range from $150 - $3,000
Amazon's frontline workers are getting bonuses, the company says.
Amazon's frontline workers are getting bonuses, the company says.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Amazon will provide frontline workers with more than $500-million dollars in bonuses.

The e-commerce giant made the announcement Monday, after criticism of its decision to roll back coronavirus-related hazard pay.

The bonuses will be distributed to workers at Amazon and Whole Foods, as well as delivery drivers, who worked the month of June.

Depending on the job position, the bonus amounts will range from $150 - $3,000.

Amazon decided to end its $2-an-hour pay increase and double overtime pay beginning in June.

The pay bumps were implemented in the spring as a response to the coronavirus crisis and were extended in May.

Still, some Amazon workers say the company hasn’t adequately prioritized employee safety and welfare.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Arizona shuts bars, theaters, parks amid virus resurgence

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

News

Longtime Rockton couple sells their home during the pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The COVID-19 pandemic creates many obstacles for the real estate industry however one Rockton couple found a way around those barriers using determination and good timing.

News

Freeport Library reopens to the public

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
Librarians stayed busy during the quarantine. Using their normal work shifts to space out shelves, rearrange furniture, manage the drop-off returns, and prepare health measures for the reopening.

National Politics

White House: Trump not briefed on ‘unverified’ bounties

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

Coronavirus

Source: Dems to be briefed on Russia bounty intel tomorrow

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
White House says Trump has not been briefed on alleged Russian bounties as Democrats prepare to learn more on the intelligence.

Latest News

News

Freeport Library Reopens

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Woman taken to hospital after rollover crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The woman driving the vehicle lost control before the crash just before 1 p.m.

News

5 more dead, 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co. since Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The total deaths are now 93.

National Politics

Social media platforms face a reckoning over hate speech

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

News

Crusader Community Health receiving share of $1M in COVID-19 grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Crusader Community Health will receive a $50,000 emergency grant to support its work.

News

Rockford Public School District 205 opens enrollment

Updated: 1 hours ago