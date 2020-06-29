Activists want details surrounding arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of the community gather at the Winnebago County Justice Center, for a protest supported by the Rockford Youth Activism, to demand the release of details surrounding the Saturday night arrest of William Patrick Gettings.

“We are going to have a peaceful protest here today, demanding that he is set free demanding that this doesn’t happen again,” Community Activist Logan Lundberg said.

People in the crowd say Gettings was pulled over late Saturday evening for a traffic stop, where they didn’t use turn signals. The stop turned into multiple charges including aggravated battery of a peace officer. Those who know Gettings say those charges seem out of character.

“Apparently going and agitating police officers, going for guns which breaks his character that everyone knows him for,” Lundberg said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 23 News that this is not its case.

The Rockford Police Department says it is an active investigation and that they have no comment at this time.

While many of those at the protest expressed frustration, they say the most important thing is learning more about what happened to Gettings.

“We are hoping to at least begin the process of getting the names of officers on scene,” Friend of Gettings Zach Abrahamson said. “We hope to get access to the body cam if available and dashcam footage from the event and we want more detailed reports from the officers on scene.”

