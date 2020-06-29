5 more dead, 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co. since Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

There were five additional deaths along with 36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department since Friday on Monday.

That brings the total case count to more than 3,000, now at 3,002. This is up from 2,966 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Friday. The total deaths are now 93.

The recovery rate is now at 94.7 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4.5 percent.

